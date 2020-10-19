School plea

Woman surprised by singing family on 100th birthday
A WOMAN celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday ... [more]
Monday, 19 October 2020
VOLUNTEERS are needed to help run the parent-teacher association at Crazies Hill Primary School.
A chairman, secretary and treasurer are all required.
The old team should have stepped down at the end of the summer term but agreed to stay on for the autumn term as the positions had not been filled.
If you are interested, email office@crazieshill.
wokingham.sch.uk
19 October 2020
POLL: Have your say