Monday, 19 October 2020

School plea

VOLUNTEERS are needed to help run the parent-teacher association at Crazies Hill Primary School.

A chairman, secretary and treasurer are all required.

The old team should have stepped down at the end of the summer term but agreed to stay on for the autumn term as the positions had not been filled.

If you are interested, email  office@crazieshill.
wokingham.sch.uk

