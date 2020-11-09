Monday, 09 November 2020

Cat appeal

THE chairman of Wargrave Parish Council has thanked the stranger who moved his cat to the side of the road after she was run over and killed.

Dick Bush said that Romi, a rescue cat, died in the incident in Crazies Hill at about 3.30pm on October 3.

He appealed for anyone with information to call him on 0118 940 3220.

