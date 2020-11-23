Monday, 23 November 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Bazaar date

A CHRISTMAS bazaar will be held at Crazies Hill village hall on Friday, December 4 from 10am to 3pm.

There will be a selection of work by local artists and stalls selling gifts, homeware, clothes, food and vintage products.

Shopping sessions of 45 minutes each are being limited to a maximum of eight people to help with social distancing.

Face coverings must be worn and there will be a one-way system in place and one point of sale.

The cost of entry (£5) is redeemable against purchases of £20 or more.

Tickets must be bought in advance. For more information and to reserve your slot, visit bit.ly/35l1JZJ

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33