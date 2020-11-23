Bazaar date

Scout groups coping well in face of virus challenge
Monday, 23 November 2020
A CHRISTMAS bazaar will be held at Crazies Hill village hall on Friday, December 4 from 10am to 3pm.
There will be a selection of work by local artists and stalls selling gifts, homeware, clothes, food and vintage products.
Shopping sessions of 45 minutes each are being limited to a maximum of eight people to help with social distancing.
Face coverings must be worn and there will be a one-way system in place and one point of sale.
The cost of entry (£5) is redeemable against purchases of £20 or more.
Tickets must be bought in advance. For more information and to reserve your slot, visit bit.ly/35l1JZJ
