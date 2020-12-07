Teacher moves on

A TEACHER at Crazies Hill Primary School is leaving after six years.

Kate Fossett, who teaches year one and two, has accepted a position at another school and will not return for the new term beginnng in January.

In a message to parents, headteacher Philippa Chan said: “Those of you who have had children taught by Miss Fossett will appreciate what a loss this will be to us.

“She was very torn but she feels that it is time to move on to pastures new.

“I am sure you will join me in thanking her for her dedication. We wish her all the very best for the future.”