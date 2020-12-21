Hall bazaar sells out

A CHRISTMAS bazaar was held at Crazies Hill village hall.

The five-hour event was sold out. Visitors had to book by selecting a 45-minute window and each session was restricted to a maximum of eight people to help with social distancing.

There were a number of stalls selling gifts, homewares, clothes and artisan food as well as a selection of work by local artists.

Organiser Jessica Griffiths said: “We thought that, after an unusual year, visitors would welcome the opportunity to do some real-life Christmas shopping and meet artists and makers.

“We decided to display a distinctive selection of high-quality gifts in a setting that was a cross between a Christmas market and private sale.

“We wanted our guests to feel they had had a proper outing. The community responded really well and we received lots of very positive feedback about both the organisation and selection of products on offer.”

Shoppers had to wear face coverings at all times and follow a one-way system. It cost £5 to enter but this was redeemable against purchases of £20 or more.

Miss Griffiths is now planning a Crazie Spring Fling shopping and art event in March. More details will be released nearer the time.