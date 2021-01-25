Bungalow could be divided

PLANS have been submitted to turn a bungalow in Crazies Hill back into two semi-detached houses suitable for families.

Fox Steep Cottages is a five-bedroom property owned by the Cayton Park Estate and provides accommodation for staff.

The plans include converting the roof space into a living area and adding dormer windows and skylights to the rear elevation.

An outbuilding would be demolished and replaced by a bike shed and a bin storage shed.

The original building was built in 1930 and made into one dwelling in 1986.

Plans to return it two separate dwellings and convert the loft space for accommodation were approved in February 2009. However, the work was never carried out and the consent expired.

The estate says the latest application is “almost identical” to the previous one.

In a planning statement, it says: “Cayton Park has a growing and pressing need for increased accommodation for estate workers.

“Given the unmet need for further residential accommodation on the estate currently, the alternative to this application would potentially result in new planning applications being made for further residential dwellings elsewhere within the estate — within the green belt and in potentially less sustainable village locations.

“It is therefore considered that the proposal presents a sustainable option for the provision of the required residential accommodation, it being both necessary and desirable to re-use and repurpose the existing building and re-aligning it with its original purpose of providing two separate residential dwellings.”

The application is due to be considered by Wokingham Borough Council, the planning authority.

Wargrave Parish Council has not raised any concerns.

Chairman Dick Bush said: “We’ve seen an application before to turn it into one and we didn’t have any objections then.”