Monday, 08 March 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Capt Tom challenge

CHILDREN at Crazies Hill Primary School have honoured the life of Sir Captain Tom Moore by taking on a series of challenges.

The Second World War veteran, who raised almost £39 million for NHS charities by walking laps of his garden, died on February 2 after being diagnosed with coronavirus aged 100.

To commemorate his achievement, the school launched the “100 challenge” for which pupils came up with their own ideas, including completing 100 skips and giving 100 hugs and doing laps of their own gardens.

Other challenges involved completing puzzles and creative writing.

Headteacher Philippa Chan said the resilience shown by Sir Tom was an important skill, adding: “We want to challenge ourselves in a similar way. The children thought of some great ideas.”

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33