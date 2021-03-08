Capt Tom challenge

CHILDREN at Crazies Hill Primary School have honoured the life of Sir Captain Tom Moore by taking on a series of challenges.

The Second World War veteran, who raised almost £39 million for NHS charities by walking laps of his garden, died on February 2 after being diagnosed with coronavirus aged 100.

To commemorate his achievement, the school launched the “100 challenge” for which pupils came up with their own ideas, including completing 100 skips and giving 100 hugs and doing laps of their own gardens.

Other challenges involved completing puzzles and creative writing.

Headteacher Philippa Chan said the resilience shown by Sir Tom was an important skill, adding: “We want to challenge ourselves in a similar way. The children thought of some great ideas.”