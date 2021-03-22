Books appeal

CRAZIES Hill Primary School has launched an online appeal for library books.

The library has been refurbished after £1,800 was raised by an auction and gifts from parents.

Headteacher Philippa Chan said: “These books will be of huge benefit to our children as our teachers and support staff work to develop their fluency and consolidate their phonic knowledge.”

To donate, visit justgiving.

com/campaign/CraziesHillSchool