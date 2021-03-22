Monday, 22 March 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Books appeal

CRAZIES Hill Primary School has launched an online appeal for library books.

The library has been refurbished after £1,800 was raised by an auction and gifts from parents.

Headteacher Philippa Chan said: “These books will be of huge benefit to our children as our teachers and support staff work to develop their fluency and consolidate their phonic knowledge.”

To donate, visit justgiving.
com/campaign/CraziesHillSchool

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33