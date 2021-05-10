School plea

CRAZIES Hill Primary School’s parent-teacher association needs new members.

The vacancies include a chairman, vice-chairman, secretary and treasurer.

The current team are stepping down but will stay to help their successors.

Headteacher Phillippa Chan said: “The loss of the PTA would be devastating for lots of reasons, the most important being that the school would be a less fun place for the children. They love the discos, fair and other events.

“The fundraising is important too for a small school. Since my arrival, we have built an outdoor classroom, a garden studio and revamped the library. Our new fundraising initiative will be to upgrade some of our IT systems.”

The annual meeting of the association will be held online on Monday at 7pm. For more information, visit www.crazieshill.co.uk/

wokingham/primary/

crazieshill