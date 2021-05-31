Monday, 31 May 2021

New team of parents

THE new leaders of the parent-teacher association at Crazies Hill Primary School have been selected.

Leanne Kinnersley and Verity Holliday are chairman and vice-chairman respectively.

Steph Kolesar-Dale is secretary and Emma and John Henderson will share the role of treasurer.

Headteacher Phillippa Chan said: “I know that having a wider group of parents working together as part of an extended PTA group has made a big difference over the past two years, so if any other parents would like to offer their help to the new team then please do get in touch.

“The outgoing team also wanted to say a huge thank- you to all the parents and teachers who have volunteered their time to help put on all the events over the past two years and, most importantly, to the children for getting involved, being so much fun and for all their ideas.”

Over the last two years, the group has raised £21,000 for the school. About £2,000 has been spent on library books and £3,360 on new tablets.

