School gift

A PLANT nursery near Wargrave is donating a portion of money from sales to Crazies Hill Primary School.

Hare Hatch Sheeplands is asking customers to sign up to the Friends Club Schools Initiative.

If a customer has a club card five per cent of sales of their purchases made in the garden centre, coffee shop or farmshop will go to the school’s parent-teacher association. The offer does not apply to the butcher’s.