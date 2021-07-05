School gift

Monday, 05 July 2021

A PLANT nursery near Wargrave is donating a portion of money from sales to Crazies Hill Primary School.

Hare Hatch Sheeplands is asking customers to sign up to the Friends Club Schools Initiative.

If a customer has a club card five per cent of sales of their purchases made in the garden centre, coffee shop or farmshop will go to the school’s parent-teacher association. The offer does not apply to the butcher’s.

