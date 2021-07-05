Monday, 05 July 2021

Governors plea

CRAZIES Hill Primary School is seeking governors before the new academic year in September.

It is particularly keen to find people with experience in health and safety, buildings and IT.

If you are interested, email  office@crazieshill.
wokingham.sch.uk

