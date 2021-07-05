Meeting date

Village to enter Britain in Bloom contest after all
Monday, 05 July 2021
THE annual meeting of Crazies Hill and Cockpole Green Residents’ Association will be held on Wednesday, July 21 at 7pm.
It will take place at the village hall in Crazies Hill.
Last year’s meeting was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
05 July 2021
