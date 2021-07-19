Prize draw

Monday, 19 July 2021

A SUMMER raffle is being organised by the parent-teacher association at Crazies Hill Primary School.

There are prizes worth more than £2,000 on offer, including Henley Festival tickets, an iPad and Reading FC shirt signed by the team.

Tickets cost £2.50 each and the winners will be drawn on Monday at noon.

For more information, visit bit.ly/3xkdzie

