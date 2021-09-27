Monday, 27 September 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Net reward for ex-chief

THE former chairman of Wargrave Tennis Club was treated to a special day at Wimbledon to thank him for his service.

Dave Smith held the role for 10 years before standing down at the club’s annual meeting last month.

Gary Drake, owner of tennis coaching firm GDT, arranged for Mr Smith and a guest to play on the grass courts at the All England Club.

Mr Smith chose to take fellow member Sue Jones, who also stood down from the committee last month after nearly 20 years.

They played two sets on court five, which is just outside the main players’ entrance and centre court.

They were joined by Mr Drake, who organises coaches for the club, and head coach Chris Ovenden.

Afterwards, they were given a behind-the-scenes tour of the facilities, including the changing rooms, members’ bar and centre court. 

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33