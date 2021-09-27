Net reward for ex-chief

THE former chairman of Wargrave Tennis Club was treated to a special day at Wimbledon to thank him for his service.

Dave Smith held the role for 10 years before standing down at the club’s annual meeting last month.

Gary Drake, owner of tennis coaching firm GDT, arranged for Mr Smith and a guest to play on the grass courts at the All England Club.

Mr Smith chose to take fellow member Sue Jones, who also stood down from the committee last month after nearly 20 years.

They played two sets on court five, which is just outside the main players’ entrance and centre court.

They were joined by Mr Drake, who organises coaches for the club, and head coach Chris Ovenden.

Afterwards, they were given a behind-the-scenes tour of the facilities, including the changing rooms, members’ bar and centre court.