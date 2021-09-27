Monday, 27 September 2021

Pub party

THE tenants of the Horns in Crazies Hill held a party to mark their first anniversary at the pub.

Owen Hardy and Jade Jeffries welcomed about 300 guests for a barbecue, real ale, outdoor games and music from four bands.

The couple said: “Thank you to all our wonderful staff, suppliers and customers who have helped us make it to our first anniversary. We are so excited to be able to celebrate this milestone.”

