New court

A REPLACEMENT tennis court could be built at the Cayton Park estate in Crazies Hill.

The estate has applied to Wokingham Borough Council for planning permission for the court to be built at Fox Steep Cottages, which provide accommodation for staff of the estate.

The court would be the same size as the one that was removed recently.

The work would also require listed building consent as the site Fox Steep House is Grade II listed.

