Festive fair

A CHRISTMAS shopping event will be held in Crazies Hill next month.

The Crazie Christmas Cracker will feature stalls selling gifts, homeware, jewellery, clothes, accessories and beauty products.

It will take place at the village hall on Friday, November 19 from 10am to 3pm and 6pm to 9pm. Parking and admission are free.

