Another makeover for old phone box

THE telephone box in Crazies Hill has been refurbished after falling into disrepair.

It was bought by Wargrave Parish Council from BT for £1 in 2014 and has been used previously to house information about the area.

When it was originally restored seven years ago, the work was paid for and carried out by Crazies Hill Residents’ Association.

The kiosk, which is opposite the Horns pub, has now been repainted, washed down and sanded at a cost of £250.

The association, which again paid for the work, would like to hear from local residents about possible future uses.

Chairman David Smith said: “We are asking if they wish to use it for another purpose. The major issue is that it is damp inside the kiosk in the winter, so using it as a library to exchange books doesn’t really work. We may try a seed bank in the spring.

“The box was purchased in 2014 but it was in a terrible state and made our hamlet look tatty. We did the work ourselves, stripped it right back, undercoated it and then top-coated it.

“We then bought the signs to go on the outside at the top to say ‘Crazies Hill’ and ‘Information’. That was seven years ago and time and the weather have taken their toll. Our iconic box was in need of some renovation.

“The association arranged for the box to be restored to its former glory and it is now as resplendent as ever.”

The association asked the parish council to help pay for the latest refurbishment but did not get a response.

Speaking at a recent meeting, parish clerk Stephen Hedges said this may have been down to a “communication issue” as it was putting costs together for the project and unaware the work had already been done.

He said: “We were waiting for a delivery date of the paint. We had organised things with the contractor and were waiting for the supplier.”

Councillor Dick Bush said: “The residents’ association could have said they were going to do it.”

When the phone box was adopted in 2014, the council also bought one outside the old Queen Victoria pub in Hare Hatch.

If you have any suggestions for how to use the box, email crazieshill@gmail.com