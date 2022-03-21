Monday, 21 March 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Bridge drive

A BRIDGE drive will be held at Crazies Hill village hall on Thursday, April 7 from 2pm to 5pm.

There will be prizes and a charity raffle and afternoon tea will be provided by members of Cockpole Green WI, the organisers.

All are welcome. For more information, call Sheila Williams on 0118 940 3587.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33