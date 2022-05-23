Monday, 23 May 2022

Jubilee tree

CRAZIES Hill Primary School will be celebrating the Queen’s platinum jubilee next week.

There will be a series of class projects and activities culminating in a non-uniform day next Friday when the pupils will go to school wearing red, white and blue.

An apple tree will be planted to commemorate the occasion and there will be a picnic on the school field for parents.

