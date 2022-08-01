Children break rules for charity

THIEVES attempted to break into a house in ... [more]
Monday, 01 August 2022
CRAZIES Hill Primary School raised £325 for charity with a “break the rules day”.
The children got to choose from a list of rules to break and each one cost £1.
The breakable rules included bring an unhealthy snack for playtime, have squash in your water bottle, wear a hat all day, have wacky hair, wear odd or crazy socks, paint your nails, wear a non-uniform top, skirt or trousers, wear temporary tattoos or have your face painted.
The proceeds will go to Toilet Twinning, which helps provide clean water, toilets and hygiene kits in poor countries. For more information, visit www.toilettwinning.org
01 August 2022
