Another pub shuts in uneasy time for trade

THE Horns pub in Crazies Hill is to close on Sunday.

Owen Hardy and Jade Jeffries, who took over the Brakspear pub in September 2020, are leaving.

In message to customers on the pub’s Facebook page, Mr Hardy said: “It is with the deepest regret and sadness that we will be closing our doors for good.

“I have loved every minute of having the Horns and it’s a lifelong dream fulfilled.

“As well we all know, it wasn’t the right timing.

“I would like to thank you all for the extended welcome and amazing custom. We’ve had some great times at the old Horns.”

The last pub quiz was held on Wednesday and Mr Owen was planning to be at the pub tonight (Friday) to say goodbye to customers.

Brakspear said it was actively looking for a new tenant.

Chief executive Tom Davies said the pub was an integral part of village life and the company was “very committed” to re-opening it.

He said: “Great pubs come from a great landlord or landlady running them and ensuring they’re at the heart of the community.

“The well-publicised issues facing pubs, including lack of staff, food, drink and wage inflation, as well as huge energy increases, has made both running pubs and recruiting for them more difficult.

“With the energy crisis looming and many energy companies refusing to enter into contracts with pubs, it’s certainly making our job harder when recruiting.

“We are working with landlords and we’re hoping the Government may offer some good news and support for small businesses in the coming weeks as it’s certainly a very worrying time.”