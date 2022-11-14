Quiet fireworks are bang on

TWO reduced-noise firework displays were held at Camp Mohawk in Wargrave for children with special needs and their families.

The accessible events were so popular that they were sold out with almost 200 children, young people, parents and carers attending each night.

The children enjoyed food and hot drinks around a campfire before heading into the field where the display was held.

Many held glow sticks and counted down to the fireworks, which were specially chosen to be as quiet as possible.

Mark Carr, family co-ordinator at Camp Mohawk, said: “We’ve been running this for 10 years and it’s our biggest event. For some families coming here it is a kind of a lifeline.

“We put rubber matting from here out to the field for wheelchairs, buggies and people with mobility issues and also for them to feel familiarity — we have matting on all the floors in the camp because it makes the children feel safe.” Matthew Wood, the site and operations manager, said: “This is a safe space for families to come and relax when they can’t ordinarily. It’s friendly, secure and welcoming and all the other families understand and the kids get to be themselves.

“The event isn’t intimidating or overcrowded. Firework displays can be overwhelming and some of these families wouldn’t go to other displays. We also have a barrier around the area to make them feel safe.”

Starfield Fireworks supplied the fireworks specially.

Mr Wood said: “They use lots of fountains and pops rather than bangs and crackling, which can cause lots of distress for people with auditive sensitivities.”

Emma Hails, 21, who used to attend Camp Mohawk and now works there, said: “My sister

Bronwen was diagnosed with autism in year 1 and then ADHD and she started coming about 10 years ago. I was diagnosed with autism when I was 17.

“The staff here are amazing, they are so accepting. Bronwen in particular really struggled with friendships. Children just thought she was the weird kid but she was seen as normal here. Families feel safe and accepted and no one is shunned or stared at.” The girls’ mother, Clare, said: “When we started coming here, it was a slice of heaven. It didn’t matter what you did or what you said, people were supportive of you.

“When my Bronwen was small, we couldn’t take her places. She would just run off. Then we found this and it was a safe place where no one would raise their eyebrows at you and judge your parenting.

“Meeting parents who understood what you were going through was a relief and I got to have breaks.”

Bronwen, 18, said: “I made a lot of friends here that I see outside as well. It’s a peaceful place and it’s nice that the staff care for you. I’ll run into one of them when I drive to the supermarket and they go, ‘There’s no way you drive now,’ or ‘There’s no way you’re old enough to go to university’. It’s really nice that they watch you grow.

“When I come here I can continue to feel like a child. You can be your normal crazy self.”

Mrs Hails added: “Girls in particular become very good at hiding who they are but it doesn’t have to be that way here.”

Samantha Rosier, fundraising manager at Camp Mohawk, said: “We’ve had so much amazing feedback. We had so many people here this year and it was so nice to see the site so busy.”