Lambert’s ton sets up victory

Monday, 15 October 2018
GREYS GREEN ended their season on a winning note with a home win against WHITCHURCH on Sunday in a match that saw Lambert score his maiden century, with 100 runs of his 120 being scored in boundaries — 10 sixes and 10 fours.
The eventual Greys total of 245-6 from 40 overs was built around the third wicket stand of 128 between Lambert and Bhanu who, all dancing footwork and wristy shots, reached a maiden landmark of 51. Greys Green ended their innings on 245-6.
Whitchurch’s attempt to chase Greys Green’s total was undermined when their danger-man Chapman was caught off a steepler followed by two more sharp catches by Bhanu and Dawkins, which dented the top order. With Davies taking 3-31, Bhanu 2-13 and Shafqat 2-20, the innings began to fall away. Only 14-year-old county player J Leach made a substantial score of 44 but just when it seemed he might guide Whitchurch to a draw, he was undone by a searing delivery from Ahmed, with just five overs remaining. Whitchurch were dismissed for 136 off 34.3 overs.
GREYS GREEN
|
P Hoggart, b Riaz
|
2
|
B Ahmed, lbw, b Xavier
|
22
|
S Bhanu, b Xavier
|
51
|
M Lambert, b Anand
|
120
|
P Dawkins, c Shanahan, b Riaz
|
5
|
A Davies, c —, b Riaz
|
0
|
P Shah, not out
|
5
|
L Jenkins, not out
|
12
|
Extras
|
28
|
—
|
TOTAL (6 wkts)
|
245
WHITCHURCH
|
T Chapman, c Lambert, b Rooke
|
10
|
P Vaughan, c Bhanu, b Jenkins
|
12
|
J Shanahan, b Shafqat
|
5
|
R Leach, b Shafqat
|
8
|
J Leach, b Ahmed
|
44
|
F Xavier, c Lambert, b Davies
|
13
|
Anand, c Dawkins, b Bhanu
|
5
|
Riaz, lbw, b Davies
|
0
|
J Stewart, lbw, b Bhanu
|
0
|
N Turner, b Davies
|
0
|
A Heard, not out
|
6
|
Extras
|
22
|
—
|
TOTAL
|
136
15 October 2018
