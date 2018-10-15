Monday, 15 October 2018

Lambert’s ton sets up victory

GREYS GREEN ended their season on a winning note with a home win against WHITCHURCH on Sunday in a match that saw Lambert score his maiden century, with 100 runs of his 120 being scored in boundaries — 10 sixes and 10 fours.

The eventual Greys total of 245-6 from 40 overs was built around the third wicket stand of 128 between Lambert and Bhanu who, all dancing footwork and wristy shots, reached a maiden landmark of 51. Greys Green ended their innings on 245-6.

Whitchurch’s attempt to chase Greys Green’s total was undermined when their danger-man Chapman was caught off a steepler followed by two more sharp catches by Bhanu and Dawkins, which dented the top order. With Davies taking 3-31, Bhanu 2-13 and Shafqat 2-20, the innings began to fall away. Only 14-year-old county player J Leach made a substantial score of 44 but just when it seemed he might guide Whitchurch to a draw, he was undone by a searing delivery from Ahmed, with just five overs remaining. Whitchurch were dismissed for 136 off 34.3 overs.

GREYS GREEN

P Hoggart, b Riaz

2

B Ahmed, lbw, b Xavier

22

S Bhanu, b Xavier

51

M Lambert, b Anand

120

P Dawkins, c Shanahan, b Riaz

5

A Davies, c —, b Riaz

0

P Shah, not out

5

L Jenkins, not out

12

Extras

28

TOTAL (6 wkts)

245

WHITCHURCH

T Chapman, c Lambert, b Rooke

10

P Vaughan, c Bhanu, b Jenkins

12

J Shanahan, b Shafqat

5

R Leach, b Shafqat

8

J Leach, b Ahmed

44

F Xavier, c Lambert, b Davies

13

Anand, c Dawkins, b Bhanu

5

Riaz, lbw, b Davies

0

J Stewart, lbw, b Bhanu

0

N Turner, b Davies

0

A Heard, not out

6

Extras

22

TOTAL

136

