Lambert’s ton sets up victory

GREYS GREEN ended their season on a winning note with a home win against WHITCHURCH on Sunday in a match that saw Lambert score his maiden century, with 100 runs of his 120 being scored in boundaries — 10 sixes and 10 fours.

The eventual Greys total of 245-6 from 40 overs was built around the third wicket stand of 128 between Lambert and Bhanu who, all dancing footwork and wristy shots, reached a maiden landmark of 51. Greys Green ended their innings on 245-6.

Whitchurch’s attempt to chase Greys Green’s total was undermined when their danger-man Chapman was caught off a steepler followed by two more sharp catches by Bhanu and Dawkins, which dented the top order. With Davies taking 3-31, Bhanu 2-13 and Shafqat 2-20, the innings began to fall away. Only 14-year-old county player J Leach made a substantial score of 44 but just when it seemed he might guide Whitchurch to a draw, he was undone by a searing delivery from Ahmed, with just five overs remaining. Whitchurch were dismissed for 136 off 34.3 overs.

GREYS GREEN

P Hoggart, b Riaz 2 B Ahmed, lbw, b Xavier 22 S Bhanu, b Xavier 51 M Lambert, b Anand 120 P Dawkins, c Shanahan, b Riaz 5 A Davies, c —, b Riaz 0 P Shah, not out 5 L Jenkins, not out 12 Extras 28 — TOTAL (6 wkts) 245

WHITCHURCH