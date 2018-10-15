Cricketers get on bikes to help sports pavilion appeal

CRICKETERS completed a sponsored bike ride in aid of the £300,000 renovation of the sports pavilion in Peppard.

Members of Peppard Stoke Row Cricket Club, the main user of the building in Stoke Row Road, have now raised £35,000 towards the cost of the work, which will begin next month.

About 20 people took part in the ride, which featured distances of 6.9, 15.9 and 35.5 miles, depending on the riders’ age and experience, all starting at the pavilion. They raised more than £1,000.

Andy Atkinson, who helped organise the event, took part with his daughter Bea, nine.

He said: “We were really pleased with the number of cyclists who took part, with riders from eight upwards.

“I was one of the lazy ones who did the shorter route with my daughter and we rode with other families.” The pavilion, which opened in 1952, is to have a new roof, larger changing rooms and a modern kitchen while the disabled access will be improved. The building will also be made more energy efficient.

It is hoped that the work will be completed by April, in time for the new cricket season.

Mr Atkinson said: “There are more than 200 youngsters at the club and the new facilities will help them. The current clubhouse isn’t big enough to cater for them, so it needs to be modernised and expanded with new changing rooms. The project is mainly for the youth section of the club, which has expanded in the last few years.”

The club has raised money with a community day, a buy-a-brick appeal and donations.

Chairman Gerry Bacon said: “It has been a brilliant journey and I feel we have done really well.”