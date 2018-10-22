All-rounder Fooks named team’s player of the year

SAM Fooks was named Peppard Stoke Row first team players’ player of the year at the club’s annual awards night at Caversham Heath Golf Club.

The all-rounder enjoyed an excellent season, taking 28 wickets at an average of 12 and chipping in with vital lower-order runs.

Dan Hayden was crowned batsman of the year, with Scott Harris winning the bowling award.

Gerry Bacon collected both the second team players’ player trophy and the top batsman, with Roy Hayden claiming the bowling gong.

The third team players’ player award was won by U15 Owen Simmons, with the more experienced Hugh Asquith and Mick Chard sealing the respective batting and bowling gongs.

Simmons collected an awards double by sharing the Oratory School young player of the year award with fellow U15 Daniel Watts, while Satheech Elaganathan was named Sunday Unicorns player of the year and Manik Nath as the top-performing Sunday Maharajah.

Richard Ashton took home the midweek team prize with first team wicket-keeper Michael Chard earning the most improved award after a series of good displays behind the stumps. The Dion Sampson Trophy for most ducks was claimed by Tom Brown ahead of five runners-up. Tankards were presented to Jamie Sharrock, Nick Sedgwick and Chris Humphreys for their maiden centuries for the club with Dan Hayden also receiving one to commemorate his 202 not out in a midweek game against Mortimer.

Trophies for bowlers who had taken their maiden five-wicket haul for the club since the initiative was introduced went to Fooks, Roy Hayden, Ian Jackson, David Williams, Olly Nicholson and Archie Malcolm.

Bacon also received an award to commemorate his six wicket-keeping dismissals – five stumped and one caught – in a second team game against Woodley in August.

The clubman of the year trophy was shared by Ian and Janet Halliday, who continued to support Peppard Stoke Row across a huge array of activities.