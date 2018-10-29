Morris and Williams awarded

WAQAS HUSSAIN and Richard Morris, two of the side’s most prolific run-makers last season, were named joint winners of Berkshire Cricket Club’s player-of-the-year award.

Opener Hussain averaged 88.71 and vice-captain Morris, who made only three championship appearances, 57.40 in a season when Berkshire lifted the Western Division title for the third year running and also won the MCCA T20 competition. They also successfully defended the national title against Eastern Division title holders Lincolnshire.

Both recorded a century during the campaign, with Hussain’s 192 against Devon being his highest score for the county, while Morris made 116 against Shropshire.

Another Henley player, wicketkeeper Michael Williams, a pupil at the Oratory School, won the Berkshire young player award with Datchet spinner Ollie Birts being named the county’s most improved player.

The trophies were handed out by performance manager Tom Lambert and captain James Morris when Berkshire held a celebration and presentation dinner at Henley Cricket Club last Friday.