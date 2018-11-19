Title-winning batsman proves to be Best of the Week

A HENLEY Cricket Club batsman has won this season’s Henley Standard Best of the Week award.

Richard Morris, 31, who also represents Berkshire, picked up the John Searby Trophy at the Henley Standard offices where Tony Searby — son of the late John Searby who the trophy is named after — made the presentation on Thursday of last week.

The Best of the Week competition runs throughout the season and records the number of times a batsman scores more than 50 runs or a bowler takes four or more wickets in a match.

The right-hand batsman who lives in Newbury won this year’s trophy with 14 entries — nine for Henley and five for Berkshire. This was made up of three centuries and the remainder 50-plus innings.

Morris’ best innings of the season was a knock of 138 in Henley’s final match of the season that saw them defeat Tring to retain the Home Counties Premier League Division 1 title.

Morris was also jointly named Berkshire Cricket Club’s player of the year this season. Berkshire lifted the Western Division title for the third year running and also won the MCCA Twenty20 trophy. Berkshire also successfully defended the national title against Eastern Division title holders Lincolnshire. This was the third time in eight years that the trophy has been won by a member of the Brakspear Ground side as Henley’s Zia Ashraf won the trophy in 2014 while current skipper Michael Roberts triumphed in 2011. This year saw 598 entries in the competition as opposed to 600 last year. This included 428 for batting and 170 for bowling. The best individual performances of the season saw Zac Leonard hit a double century 204-run innings for Kidmore End against Woodcote back in May, while Dan Hayden of Peppard Stoke Row hit 202 against Mortimer in July. On the bowling front two player managed nine-wicket hauls — Azhar Udeen with 9-46 for Kidmore End 2nds against Newbury in June and Jonathan Trist with 9-65 for Henley 3rds against Reading 2nds in August.