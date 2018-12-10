League seeks new teams

THE South Oxfordshire Friendly Midweek League is looking to increase its number of teams for the 2019 season.

Last season, Woodcote won the title in a competition involving Cholsey, Clifton Hampden, Dorchester, Goring, Moreton, RAF Benson and Watlington.

The competition is a single division league opponents once during the season.

Twenty20 matches are played on Wednesday evenings, from mid-May to the end of July.

Any club within a 15-mile radius of Wallingford wishing to enter the league should contact secretary/chairman Peter Howe by email at peterphowe@ntlworld.com or by calling 07775 697342.