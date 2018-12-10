Monday, 10 December 2018

League seeks new teams

THE South Oxfordshire Friendly Midweek League is looking to increase its number of teams for the 2019 season.

Last season, Woodcote won the title in a competition involving Cholsey, Clifton Hampden, Dorchester, Goring, Moreton, RAF Benson and Watlington.

The competition is a single division league opponents once during the season.

Twenty20 matches are played on Wednesday evenings, from mid-May to the end of July.

Any club within a 15-mile radius of Wallingford wishing to enter the league should contact secretary/chairman Peter Howe by email at peterphowe@ntlworld.com or by calling 07775 697342.

