Coaching at Shiplake College

HENLEY Cricket Club’s pre-season women and junior cricket sessions begin this weekend at Shiplake College.

Tomorrow (Saturday) will see the women and girls section get underway while on Sunday the boys begin their training.

All sessions will be taking place at Shiplake College and will be planned and delivered by the Performance Cricket coaching team.

All coaches are ECB qualified, DBS checked, first aid and safeguarding trained. Former playing pro, and ECB Level 4 coach, Chris Ellison will be leading the Sunday sessions while Henley first team and Berkshire Academy player Zac Jones will be leading the girls and women’s sessions.

The girls and ladies sessions will take place on Saturdays from 2pm to 3.30pm while the boys training on Sundays will be from 3pm to 4.15pm for U9s, 4.15pm to 5.30pm for U11s and 5.30pm to 6.45pm for U13/U15s. All the sessions will take place for 11 weeks.

Registration is via the Henley Cricket Club website at www.henley cricketclub.co.uk

