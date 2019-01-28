Village club expands youth sides

THIS year will see Harpsden Cricket Club increasingly develop its youth teams with the introduction of a competitive U13 side and the expansion of junior training at the club.

Over the past couple of years the club has provided training for boys in years two to four but this is now also going to be open to year one boys with two groups training on Friday evenings from 5.15pm to 6.15pm at the village ground. Additionally, fixtures will be arranged for the U9 group. The programme will run from April 26 to July 19.

The U13 side will also be training on Friday evenings with matches to be played on some Fridays in addition to some Sundays.

This year the training will be led by youth co-ordinator Ben Hancock who will be joined by Zac Jones and Blake Hogan-Keogh. Jones is an experienced sports coach while Blake is joining Harpsden from Melbourne where he has been head coach of his local team.

Places in the junior programme are limited and have proven popular in previous years so early registration is recommended. Email Benjhancock22 @gmail.com in order to register for either the year one to four teams or U13 side.