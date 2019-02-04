Digital scores

First floor of old antiques shop to be turned into flat
PART of a former antiques shop in Wargrave is to ... [more]
Monday, 04 February 2019
THE scoreboard at Wargrave Cricket Club is to be connected to an electricity supply to allow the club to update scores digitally.
Wargrave Parish Council has offered to connect it when digging up a path at the recreation ground for repairs.
Parish clerk Stephen Hedges said: “It’s a good opportunity to do this.”
04 February 2019
