Digital scores

Monday, 04 February 2019

THE scoreboard at Wargrave Cricket Club is to be connected to an electricity supply to allow the club to update scores digitally.

Wargrave Parish Council has offered to connect it when digging up a path at the recreation ground for repairs.

Parish clerk Stephen Hedges said: “It’s a good opportunity to do this.”

