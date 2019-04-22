Monday, 22 April 2019

Birkett dismissal leads to collapse

HARPSDEN entertained CHALDON on a sunny but crisp spring day on Sunday.

On a good pitch, Chaldon won the toss and elected to bat first. The visitors started well reaching 50 without loss off the first 10 overs despite some tight opening bowling from A Khaliq and Blake Hogan.

Chaldon pushed on their advantage reaching 100 off 20 overs despite losing a couple of wickets. The visiting side decided to take the attack to the Harpsden bowlers in the final 20 overs but with a strong fielding display, Harpsden managed to restrict Chaldon to a slightly above par 238 off their 40 overs for the loss of six wickets. In reply, proceedings started poorly for the home side with the loss of S Burgess in the second over. A Birkett and W Stevens managed to rebuild the innings but with the rate rising and the loss of Stevens to the first ball after the drinks break, it looked unlikely for a Harpsden victory, only being 80 off the first 20 overs.

However, the arrival of Blake Hogan pushed the rate down and with 10 overs to go, Harpsden required just shy of 100 with eight wickets remaining. Unfortunately, the loss of A Birkett in the 31st over led to a collapse of quick wickets, leaving Harpsden 50 runs short of victory off their 40 overs.

CHALDON

Aqeel, lbw, b Khaliq

27

Moshin, c & b Paice

46

Izam, c A Birkett, b Gulfraz

72

Saad, lbw, b R Birkett

5

Faayaz, run out

28

Naseer, not out

21

Raja, b Kahliq

12

Naveed, not out

1

Extras

25

TOTAL (6 wkts)

238

Best bowling: A Khaliq 2-29.

HARPSDEN

A Birkett, c —, b Adnan

56

S Burgess, b Ahmed

1

W Stevens, c —, b Ali

33

B Hogan, b Naveed

41

M Stanley, b Naveed

3

J Stanley, b Adnan

0

A Khaliq, not out

18

J Paice, c —, b Adnan

3

S Gulfraz, not out

9

Extras

12

TOTAL (7 wkts)

187

Best bowling: Adnan 3-35.

