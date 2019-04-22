Birkett dismissal leads to collapse

Referendum on housing blueprint expected in July
Monday, 22 April 2019
HARPSDEN entertained CHALDON on a sunny but crisp spring day on Sunday.
On a good pitch, Chaldon won the toss and elected to bat first. The visitors started well reaching 50 without loss off the first 10 overs despite some tight opening bowling from A Khaliq and Blake Hogan.
Chaldon pushed on their advantage reaching 100 off 20 overs despite losing a couple of wickets. The visiting side decided to take the attack to the Harpsden bowlers in the final 20 overs but with a strong fielding display, Harpsden managed to restrict Chaldon to a slightly above par 238 off their 40 overs for the loss of six wickets. In reply, proceedings started poorly for the home side with the loss of S Burgess in the second over. A Birkett and W Stevens managed to rebuild the innings but with the rate rising and the loss of Stevens to the first ball after the drinks break, it looked unlikely for a Harpsden victory, only being 80 off the first 20 overs.
However, the arrival of Blake Hogan pushed the rate down and with 10 overs to go, Harpsden required just shy of 100 with eight wickets remaining. Unfortunately, the loss of A Birkett in the 31st over led to a collapse of quick wickets, leaving Harpsden 50 runs short of victory off their 40 overs.
CHALDON
|
Aqeel, lbw, b Khaliq
|
27
|
Moshin, c & b Paice
|
46
|
Izam, c A Birkett, b Gulfraz
|
72
|
Saad, lbw, b R Birkett
|
5
|
Faayaz, run out
|
28
|
Naseer, not out
|
21
|
Raja, b Kahliq
|
12
|
Naveed, not out
|
1
|
Extras
|
25
|
—
|
TOTAL (6 wkts)
|
238
Best bowling: A Khaliq 2-29.
HARPSDEN
|
A Birkett, c —, b Adnan
|
56
|
S Burgess, b Ahmed
|
1
|
W Stevens, c —, b Ali
|
33
|
B Hogan, b Naveed
|
41
|
M Stanley, b Naveed
|
3
|
J Stanley, b Adnan
|
0
|
A Khaliq, not out
|
18
|
J Paice, c —, b Adnan
|
3
|
S Gulfraz, not out
|
9
|
Extras
|
12
|
—
|
TOTAL (7 wkts)
|
187
Best bowling: Adnan 3-35.
