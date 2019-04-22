Kesia top scores for Checkendon

CHECKENDON chose to bat first on a recently relayed pitch at FARLEY HILL on Saturday for a 35-overs-a-side friendly.

Accurate medium pace bowling from the home team, whom Dave Neilson took 3-25, restricted them despite a short boundary on one side.

The visitors did not help their own cause by losing two of their top three to run outs including top scorer Jim Warren.

A late flurry from tailender Tushar Tyagi took Checkendon to 146 all out in the final over.

Farley Hill openers Ali Jalil and Mike Sheridan made light work of this target putting on 103 before retiring as each reached his half century.

In cold conditions the home team raced to victory in just 22.5 overs.

CHECKENDON

S Kashetty, run out 4 P Kahre, c Coney, b Heaton-Wright 10 J Warren, run out 37 A Saxena, c —, b Kumar 9 V Sharma, lbw, b Neilson 12 S Reddy, c Jalil, b Neilson 13 R Adigantla, st Longfield, b Jalil 20 G Sathia, b Neilson 0 T Tyagi, c Marr, b Jalil 23 U Khare, b Kumar 1 V Reddy, not out 0 Extras 17 — TOTAL 146

FARLEY HILL

A Jailil, retired 50 M Sheridan, retired 52 A Khokhar, b Warren 0 G Coney, b Santhia 23 S Longfield, not out 7 W Nash Wortham, not out 4 Extras 12 — TOTAL (4 wkts) 148

A strong CHECKENDON side played a well-judged innings at SHINFIELD on Sunday, starting steadily before accelerating later in their 35 overs.

Top class batting from Mayank Kedia helped take them to 189 ably supported by Amol Tyagi and Josh Breakspear. The visiting bowlers were all on good form with skipper Vikas Chib leading the way. Fine fielding was exemplified by two diving catches, one behind the stumps from Jim Warren and one in the deep from man-of-the-match Kedia. Shinfield were ultimately dismissed for 100 in the 24th over.

CHECKENDON

J Warren, c —, b Dillon 19 K Mendiratta, b Anurag 2 Y Natu, c Sandeep, b G Anurag 0 M Kedia, not out 76 A Tyagi, lbw, b Dillon 37 V Chib, b Dillon 3 J Breakspear, c —, b Vivak 31 T Tyagi, not out 0 Extras 21 — TOTAL (6 wkts) 189

SHINFIELD