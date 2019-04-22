Monday, 22 April 2019

Stalwart wraps up early season win

STONOR got their new season under way with a convincing win against London-based visitors WEEKENDERS on Sunday.

Put in to bat, Stonor openers Ian Cripps and Jez Farr started solidly enough on a well-rolled April wicket. Noel Williams and Marc Lovatt decided that the best way to deal with the slow outfield was through sixes and carried the side to 200-4.

Weekenders were 1-2 off the first over of their innings thanks in part to a direct-hit from Mark Tinsey to run out the Weekenders’ captain without facing a ball.

Oli Kavanagh bowled a good set with seven overs for one wicket and eight runs debutant Dylan Swanepoel was quick and straight with one wicket, Chris Maidlow was the most expensive bowler his seven overs reaping one wicket for 11 runs and John Powell as reliable as ever picking up two wickets for two runs from four overs while Rowan Austin bowled seven overs taking three wickets for five runs.

It was left to Richard Hunt, starting his 62nd season at the club, to pick up one wicket without conceding any runs to finish the visitors innings on 34 off 30 overs.

STONOR

I Cripps, lbw, b Dunne

18

J Farr, run out

24

N Williams, st —, b Sid

45

M Lovatt, not out

72

M Tinsey, b Sid

12

J Powell, not out

7

Extras

20

TOTAL (4 wkts)

200

WEEKENDERS

Bowen, lbw, b Austin

5

Hussain, run out

0

McCullum, b Kavanagh

0

Brockis, b Swanepoel

2

Sid, c Cripps, b Austin

6

Twigg, b Austin

0

NJ, c Swanepoel, b Austin

0

Hudson, b Maidlow

10

Buvan, c Farr, b Powell

1

Dunne, lbw, b Hunt

0

Lyons, not out

0

Extras

8

TOTAL

34

