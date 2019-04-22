Nutt in fine form for Peppard SR

PEPPARD STOKE ROW picked up their first win of the season with a 61-run home success against EVERSLEY on Saturday.

Peter Lamsdale and Don Townsin gave the home side a steady start, though they were wobbling on 49-3 before a match-winning partnership between Pradeep Kumar (40) and Fergus Nutt (85 not out from 78 balls) helped steer Peppard Stoke Row to 189-5 at the end of their 40 overs.

Dion Sampson (2-23) and Chris Humphreys (1-7 from six overs) kept things tight at the start of the Boars’ reply, with the two sides continuing to play through a hailstorm as Matt Hogman (2-14) turned the screw during an economical nine-over spell.

Stuart Lipo rallied late on with an unbeaten 30, but it was Peppard Stoke Row who ran out convincing winners.

Tom Brown impressed against ISIS as PEPPARD STOKE ROW UNICORNS began their campaign with a narrow 16-run victory on Sunday. The 17-year-old claimed his second three-for against the Oxfordshire-based visitors in as many games having ended the 2018 season on a high with his first three-wicket haul at the back end of last season. The Unicorns batted first and fine knocks from Scott Harris (82) and skipper Fergus Nutt (50) powered the hosts to a competitive 203-7 in their 40 overs.

ISIS were solid in their run chase, but an economical eight-over spell from Chris Humphreys (2-20) paved the way for Brown (3-31) to unleash his mix of variations to shut the game down and restrict the away side to 187-6.

A youthful PEPPARD STOKE ROW MAHARAJAHS side were on the wrong end of a seven-wicket reverse at MORETON on Sunday.

With the exception of Daniel Watts (26), the Maharajas never really got going as they were restricted to 115-9 in their 25 overs.

A fine opening stand between Al Squires (59) and Charlie Esse (45) put Moreton on the brink of victory, and despite an excellent spell from U16 Owen Ravden (2-14), the home side knocked the runs off with 19 balls to spare.