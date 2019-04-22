Lincoln impresses with bat for Berkshire

TWO players who have pulled on the shirt of their opponents led BERKSHIRE to an outstanding victory over a strong MIDDLESEX 2nds side in a friendly match at the Wormsley Estate on Sunday.

Dan Lincoln and Archie Carter both starred as the Minor Counties champions posted 295-8 to secure a thrilling victory in the last of their 50 overs.

Lincoln, who played for Middlesex 2nds on a number of occasions last year, hammered 94 off 102 balls with eight fours and two sixes before being trapped lbw by Ireland international Paul Sterling, while Carter, a member of the Middlesex Academy, hit an unbeaten 56 from 47 deliveries with four boundaries and a six.

With good support coming from the Morris brothers — Richard scoring 28 and skipper James 27 — and Chris Peploe (34 off 23 balls), Berkshire made a superb recovery from 17-3 off 7.1 overs to win the match with four balls to spare after accelerating from 150 to 250 in 15 overs.

Earlier, James had decided to field first after winning the toss on a very chilly morning at the Stokenchurch ground.

With Toby Greatwood striking twice, Middlesex were 60-3 after 11 overs, but George Scott then went on to make 102 off 99 balls, striking one maximum and seven fours. He and Josh de Caires (70 off 98 balls) put on 157 in 30 overs for the fourth wicket.

Skipper Scott was bowled by young Max Lewis, while de Caires fell to Greatwood, leaving him with match figures of 3-40 off eight overs.

Young wicketkeeper Jack Davies, who plays for both counties, made only four before being stumped by Henley club colleague Stewart Davison off Euan Woods (3-41), the Middlesex innings ending on 294-9 off 50 overs.

Berkshire performance manager Tom Lambert, who has also been helping with the coaching at Middlesex during the winter, was pleased with his side’s performance. This was their first pre-season outing, while most of the visitors had already seen match action in recent weeks.

This coming Sunday, Berkshire host Wiltshire in their annual challenge for the Marlborough Cup at North Maidenhead CC’s ground at Summerleaze. Rather than the usual 50-50 format, the counties have decided to play two Twenty20 games, the first starting at 11am.