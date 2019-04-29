Mixed fortunes for Peppard Stoke Row

ANDY Watts (51 retired) and Rob Simmons (50 retired) were both among the runs for PEPPARD STOKE ROW on Saturday, but they could not prevent their side falling to a seven-wicket defeat at PURLEY.

In a 40-over game, the visitors amassed 199-6 with Riaan Ackermann’s 25 adding a late flurry, but despite Chris Proudfoot (2-27) bowling well, the Potters eased to victory off the back of Sam Corbett’s 60, the hosts reaching their target with a full 10 overs to spare.

Fergus Nutt continued his bid to win back the Henley Standard John Searby Trophy with a third consecutive half century in as many games while fellow youngster Will Legg passed 3,000 runs for the club as the Sunday PEPPARD STOKE ROW UNICORNS eased past WEST READING by seven wickets.

West Reading suffered a difficult start after winning the toss as they slumped to 33-4, Dion Sampson picking up 2-17 before Oxfordshire ace Chris Humphreys (3-9) further reduced the visitors to 126-9.

Waleed Chowdhry (44 not out) and Zain Ahmed added 63 for the final wicket to help West Reading to 189-9 in their 35 overs, but a barnstorming start from Nutt (50 retired) and Legg (50 retired) pushed the Unicorns to 105-0 at the end of the 11th over of the reply.

Don Townsin and Dom Hall chipped in with little cameos, and the game was settled in the 26th over when skipper Richard Ashton (33 not out) hit a straight six over long off.

Suresh Sukul struck a career-best 32 as PEPPARD STOKE ROW PANDAS edged past hosts EWELME by 22 runs in a Bank Holiday Monday encounter.

Nick Sedgwick (32) looked in good touch after the Pandas were asked to bat, but after he fell along with the rest of the Pandas top order the away side were wobbling on 80-4.

Skipper Richard Ashton (57) was joined by Sukul — whose previous best for the club was five — and they steadied the ship, before Josh Perkins consistently pierced the fielding ring on his way to 27 in a Peppard Stoke Row total of 201-8.

Will Atkinson and Rob Dyer kept things tight at the start of the Ewelme reply before spin twins Chris Humphreys (2-23) and Fergus Nutt further turned the screw.

Perkins, having decided leg spin is no longer for him, unleashed a brutal spell of fast bowling which saw him bounce out James Firth — gloving a ball to Ashton at first slip — and the returning Atkinson held his nerve at the death to restrict Ewelme to 179-5.