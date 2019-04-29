Monday, 29 April 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Kashetty top scores for Checkendon

Kashetty top scores for Checkendon

VISITORS REGALS opted to bat first on a warm Easter Sunday for their 35 over friendly at CHECKENDON.

A steady start was followed by some powerful strokes, especially from the aptly named Mohit, whose 36 included three sixes and four fours.

On an easy paced pitch the visiting side reached 206-6 despite accurate bowling from the two left armers, Tushar Tyagi and Mayank Kodin.

Checkendon responded in kind with an opening partnership of 101 between Prashent Khare and Sudhi Kashetty. The latter batsmen maintained the momentum enabling the home team to reach their target with 3.4 overs to spare.

REGALS

Raman, b T Tyagi

37

Sanjiv, b T Tyagi

27

Atharva, c Khare, b V Reddy

6

Mohit, c Sathia, b Kedia

36

Bhushan, b Kedia

33

Suchen, not out

15

Piyushh, b T Tyagi

21

Sandeep, not out

2

Extras

29

TOTAL (6 wkts)

206

Best bowling: T Tyagi 34-3.

CHECKENDON

P Khare, lbw, b Atharua

40

S Kashetty, retired

54

J Warren, b Sanjiv

32

M Sharma, run out

1

A Rangarajan, c Sanjiv, b Piyush

20

M Kedia, lbw, b Piyush

23

S Jobe, c Suchen, b Piyushi

1

T Tyagi, not out

3

A Tyagi, not out

7

Extras

26

TOTAL (6 wkts)

207

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33