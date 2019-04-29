Kashetty top scores for Checkendon

VISITORS REGALS opted to bat first on a warm Easter Sunday for their 35 over friendly at CHECKENDON.

A steady start was followed by some powerful strokes, especially from the aptly named Mohit, whose 36 included three sixes and four fours.

On an easy paced pitch the visiting side reached 206-6 despite accurate bowling from the two left armers, Tushar Tyagi and Mayank Kodin.

Checkendon responded in kind with an opening partnership of 101 between Prashent Khare and Sudhi Kashetty. The latter batsmen maintained the momentum enabling the home team to reach their target with 3.4 overs to spare.

REGALS

Raman, b T Tyagi 37 Sanjiv, b T Tyagi 27 Atharva, c Khare, b V Reddy 6 Mohit, c Sathia, b Kedia 36 Bhushan, b Kedia 33 Suchen, not out 15 Piyushh, b T Tyagi 21 Sandeep, not out 2 Extras 29 — TOTAL (6 wkts) 206

Best bowling: T Tyagi 34-3.

CHECKENDON