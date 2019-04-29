Kashetty top scores for Checkendon

Four ‘Wildcats’ win novice event at charity triathlon
VISITORS REGALS opted to bat first on a warm Easter Sunday for their 35 over friendly at CHECKENDON.
A steady start was followed by some powerful strokes, especially from the aptly named Mohit, whose 36 included three sixes and four fours.
On an easy paced pitch the visiting side reached 206-6 despite accurate bowling from the two left armers, Tushar Tyagi and Mayank Kodin.
Checkendon responded in kind with an opening partnership of 101 between Prashent Khare and Sudhi Kashetty. The latter batsmen maintained the momentum enabling the home team to reach their target with 3.4 overs to spare.
REGALS
|
Raman, b T Tyagi
|
37
|
Sanjiv, b T Tyagi
|
27
|
Atharva, c Khare, b V Reddy
|
6
|
Mohit, c Sathia, b Kedia
|
36
|
Bhushan, b Kedia
|
33
|
Suchen, not out
|
15
|
Piyushh, b T Tyagi
|
21
|
Sandeep, not out
|
2
|
Extras
|
29
|
—
|
TOTAL (6 wkts)
|
206
Best bowling: T Tyagi 34-3.
CHECKENDON
|
P Khare, lbw, b Atharua
|
40
|
S Kashetty, retired
|
54
|
J Warren, b Sanjiv
|
32
|
M Sharma, run out
|
1
|
A Rangarajan, c Sanjiv, b Piyush
|
20
|
M Kedia, lbw, b Piyush
|
23
|
S Jobe, c Suchen, b Piyushi
|
1
|
T Tyagi, not out
|
3
|
A Tyagi, not out
|
7
|
Extras
|
26
|
—
|
TOTAL (6 wkts)
|
207
29 April 2019
