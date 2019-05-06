Hosts come up short following batting collapse

BBC CAVERSHAM, who play their fixtures at Woodcote CC, had to settle for a draw against visitors WYTHAM on Sunday.

The hosts won the toss and elected to field. Wytham showed good skill with the bat building firm foundations to form some solid partnerships.

However some strong bowling performances — Simon Fitzgerald 3-25 off eight overs, Dilip dudakia 2-30 off seven overs, Tim Fitzgerald 2-30 off seven overs and Derek Watkins 1-21 off eight overs — restricted the opposition to a respectable total of 202-8 off of their 44 overs with Jarvis top scoring for Wytham with 87 not out.

The chase commenced with both BBC Caversham openers falling quickly, one to lbw and the other clean bowled but a valiant 50 partnership between Dave Lavers (42) and Tim Fitzgerald (31) kept the game alive as the BBC pushed on towards the total.

At 100-3 after 22 overs things were looking promising for the hosts before BBC quickly collapsed. By the 31st over the home side had lost another five wickets for just 19 runs, leaving them 119-8 with not much batting left to come.

A final push from S Verma (38 not out) at the end of the innings saw the BBC through to 161-9 off their 41 overs, falling 41 runs short of the total. However in succeeding to not get toppled over by Wytham’s bowlers the result went down as BBC Caversham’s second draw this season.