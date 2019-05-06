Harpsden dominate in final friendly test

HARPSDEN hosted last years league winners CHALFONT ST GILES in the final match before the start of their league season last Saturday.

Chalfont skipper Cross won the toss and elected to bat on what appeared to be a flat deck. The bowling innings got off to a good start as Khaliq had the visiting skipper caught behind early on for eight.

Opener Lancaster was joined at the crease by Zala and the pair dug in well, Zala in particular bearing the brunt of some hostile bowling from E Birkett. The pair put on 97 runs before Zala was removed by Franklin for 28.

Lancaster then proceeded to open his shoulders before he was stumped for 45 off the bowling of Whittaker in an attempt to move the innings along. The Harpsden bowlers continued to turn the screw, bowling some good line and length and restricting the visitors to 153-6 from their 45 overs.

In response the Harpsden opening partnership of B Hogan-Keogh and A Birkett set off the home innings at a rapid rate. Hogan-Keogh pushed the tempo from the off, displaying a number of classy strokes square of the wicket whilst Birkett acted as his foil, rotating the strike well and punishing anything overpitched.

The opening partnership had broken the back of the chase as Hogan-Keogh was dismissed for 74 and B Hancock joined Birkett at the crease in an effort to see Harpsden home.

The number three played in typical bombastic style, overtaking the openers score in double quick time as Harpsden ran out comfortable winners by nine wickets, A Birkett finishing on 33 not out and B Hancock on 36 not out.

ON a cold, blustery Sunday, HARPSDEN won the toss and elected to bat first on what looked like a good pitch and a quick outfield against HETAIROI.

W Stevens and D Verry started well, pouncing on anything loose from the opening pair of Ball and Slade. The pair quickly reached 100 without loss off 18 overs before Verry was stumped after some good bowling by skipper Wilman.

While new batsman C Whittaker took the attack to the bowling side, Stevens passed 50 with some fine drives and late cuts dispatching anything over pitched or too short to the boundary.

After Whittaker was well caught on the boundary attempting a maximum, Stevens was ably supported by new arrival G Chand as he reached his first ton of the season. After retiring, M Cooper (15) finished off the innings well with Harpsden reaching 235 off their 45 overs in a timed game.

In reply, proceedings started poorly for the visitors as they lost two wickets in the first two overs thanks to a fine opening bowling partnership from R Birkett and W Neale who was also playing his first game for the club.

N Thathapudi provided some resistance whilst wickets tumbled at the other end. At 100-4 at the halfway stage, Hetairoi had it all to do. However, the arrival of Wilman to the crease supported Thathapudi while he passed 50. Wilman being the aggressor punishing length deliveries for maximums.

Wilman was eventually bowled by Harpsden’s 13-year-old Joe Cooper whose controlled spell of bowling limited the flow of runs. After the loss of the two Hetairoi batsmen, Harpsden picked up quick wickets to win the game by 70 runs with five overs remaining.

HARPSDEN

W Stevens, retired 102 D Verry, st —, b Wilman 49 C Whittaker, c W Ball, b J Ball 31 G Chand, not out 19 M Cooper, b J Ball 15 W Neale, not out 2 Extras 14 — TOTAL (3 wkts) 235

Best bowling: J Ball 2-47.

HETAIROI

M Pennington, b Neale 1 K Pal, b Birkett 0 N Thathapudi, c Verry, b Birkett 62 J Ball, c Stevens, b Gulfraz 13 W Ball, c Stevens, b Gulfraz 6 H Wilman, b J Cooper 42 O Harrison, c Stevens, b M Cooper 17 C Megore, b Hogan-Keogh 0 B Slade, lbw, b Birkett 3 J Able, not out 7 R Slade, b Neale 3 Extras 13 — TOTAL 167

Best bowling: R Birkett 3-14, W Neale 2-14, S Gulfraz 2-55.