Cripps top scores as Stonor ease to victory

STONOR thrashed a youthful TWYFORD AND RUSCOMBE Sunday side by 10 wickets to continue their winning start to the season.

Twyford’s top order fell cheaply — skipper Marc Teal was bowled first ball of the match and shortly followed by Fritz (2), to a stunning catch at backward point, and youngster S Burr, bowled for a duck.

Twyford’s Hugh Fort led the fight-back with 26 valuable runs before a brutal spell from Mark Tinsey drew him into a rash drive. All the bowlers impressed — Scott Pegley was miserly for his 1-13-8, offering real turn and bounce while Matt Swinburne demonstrated rhythm and control on his return to the side (1-21-9).

Corn Kavanagh picked up a wicket with a flipper while Richard Hunt dismissed the dangerous Nick Downes for 17. Oli Kavanagh finished off the innings with four wickets for two runs but the less said about his fielding the better.

Stonor’s opening pair set about the target of 105 with patience and determination and never looked like getting out. The evergreen Paul Hackett bowled well, and young D Burr and M Henry hinted at being promising pacemen in the making. However, Stonor triumphed as Jez Farr made 43 not out including drives through and over cover point. Ian Cripps leg glanced his way to a fine 54 not out and showed his class by dancing down the track and planting a straight six well over long on.