Nutt in fine form for Unicorns

ANDY WATTS and Fergus Nutt continued their impeccable pre-season form as PEPPARD STOKE ROW UNICORNS edged to a 14-run victory at SONNING on Sunday.

The visitors lost Rob Simmons cheaply before Watts (51 retired) made his third half century in four innings, while Nutt top scored with 76 retired in an innings that included an audacious Dilscoop for four off Sonning’s Australian overseas player Aaron Scott.

Skipper Richard Ashton added 32 and there were useful cameos from Hamish Scott and Sam Fooks as the Unicorns totalled 233-4 from their 40 overs. Scott (2-43 from nine overs) was the pick of the attack.

Sonning began well with Pete Dean (44) and Duncan Parr (55) showing no mercy to the away side’s attack before Dion Sampson (2-40), who caught and bowled Parr before cleaning up the hosts’ skipper, turned the game around.

Chris Humphreys (3-28) is also in fine pre-season form as he moved to 13 wickets at an average of 9.31, and with James Watts (2-22) also chipping in, the home side were restricted to 219-8 despite a late flurry of runs.

Matt Hogman made a career-best 27 not out – including a six – but it was not enough to prevent PEPPARD STOKE ROW MAHARAJAHS from slipping to an eight-wicket defeat at FARLEY HILL.

The Mahas never really got going as they were bowled out for 147, and despite captain Hogman claiming the two wickets, Farley were able to race to their target in facile fashion.