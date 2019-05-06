Tyagi and Warren top score for Checkendon

CHECKENDON lost two early wickets to visitors HARROW WAYFARERS on Sunday but more than made up for this thanks to a partnership of 115 between Jim Warren and Amal Tyagi, both of whom played some tough Harrow bowling with good skill.

Their efforts were matched by an unbeaten stand from Mayak Kedia and Sudhi Kashetty which added 69 runs in just five overs.

The home side’s total of 227 appeared distant for the visitors when they lost four wickets for 22 runs with Tony Breakspear taking 2-8 in six overs.

Victor and Hallam then put on 131 to bring Harrow back into the game but the depth of the Checkendon attack ensured they remained 59 runs adrift at the close of the match that was limited to 35 overs per side.

CHECKENDON

P Kharf, c —, b Chattur 7 J Acland-Hood, c —, b Williams 2 J Warren, b Williams 52 A Tyagi, b Buckfield 70 T Tyagi, c —, b Williams 9 M Kedia, not out 34 S Kashetty, not out 35 Extras 18 — TOTAL (5 wkts) 227

Best bowling: Williams 3-35.

HARROW WAYFARERS

Buckfield, b Breakspear 6 Farrell, c & b Jobe 10 Victor, not out 69 Jeal, b Breakspear 1 Howell-Williams, b Jobe 0 Hallam, st Warren, b Kedia 41 Laxton, c Kashetty, b Kedia 0 Chattur, not out 7 Extras 34 — TOTAL (6 wkts) 168

Best bowling: Kedia 2-4, Breakspear 2-8.