New’s knock is not enough for Kidmore

KIDMORE END 2nds hosted their counterparts from EVERSLEY last Saturday in a pre-season friendly which was played in windy conditions at Gallowstree Common.

Eversley elected to bat first and openers Paul Ager and Bill Burnett made a steady start until Nathan Ruegg got the initial breakthrough with a well disguised slower ball which Eversley skipper Ager chipped to mid on.

Kidmore’s Azhar Udeen got in on the act with a further two wickets leaving Eversley on 34-3. Eversley’s batsmen never got on top of the Kidmore attack until a lower order late flurry which was orchestrated by Roni Rezaul who played the conditions well and latched onto anything loose which was served up and was rewarded with 62 not out and ensured that Eversley finished with 199 from their 40 overs.

Kidmore’s response to the Eversley total initially was in the hands of the familiar opening partnership of Chris Pigden and Mark New. Both batsmen settled into their work and recorded a 50 opening partnership. The first wicket went down on 70 as Pigden was bowled for 37.

New started to counter attack as gaps in the field were exploited and in the process the Kidmore 100 came up and New (52 not out) also completed a half century.

The Kidmore innings lost momentum as Eversley applied some pressure with the introduction of slow bowler Jon Last as Kidmore slipped to 122-5. Kidmore countered through Todd Butler and Callum Driscoll who managed to get Kidmore back in a winnable position but Butler’s dismissal for 16 once again put the game in the balance.

Don Norman joined Driscoll and they managed to get Kidmore within 17 runs of the Eversley total before some death bowling from Eversley’s openers ensured that despite Driscoll’s fine shot making Kidmore were unable to get over the line as Driscoll was dismissed for 31 in the final over.