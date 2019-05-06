Six-a-side festival

HENLEY Cricket Club will be hosting a World Cup Club family day at their Brakspear Ground on Sunday, June 2.

The six-a-side fun competition is open to team of men and women, boys and girls where six yellow ball overs will see each player batting and bowling using a unique scoring system.

The day, which gets under way at 11am, will also have other attractions at the ground such as food stalls, barbecue and an all day bar.

Anyone interested in entering a team should contact Chris Benarr at henleycriketfestival@gmail.com