Monday, 06 May 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Six-a-side festival

HENLEY Cricket Club will be hosting a World Cup Club family day at their Brakspear Ground on Sunday, June 2.

The six-a-side fun competition is open to team of men and women, boys and girls where six yellow ball overs will see each player batting and bowling using a unique scoring system.

The day, which gets under way at 11am, will also have other attractions at the ground such as food stalls, barbecue and an all day bar.

Anyone interested in entering a team should contact Chris Benarr at henleycriketfestival@gmail.com

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33