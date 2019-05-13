Humphreys in fine form

Boating club happy with visitor numbers at open day
DOZENS of people attended an open day at Wargrave ... [more]
CHRIS Humphreys picked up his first five-wicket haul of the season as PEPPARD STOKE ROW UNICORNS beat LITTLE MARLOW by nine wickets on Sunday.
Satheech Elaganathan (3-10) was in top form before Humphreys twirled away to claim 5-19 as the visitors were removed for 92.
Jamie Sharrock (52 retired) and Scott Harris (30 not out) looked comfortable in knocking the runs off for the Unicorns as they raced to 97-1.
