Monday, 13 May 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Humphreys in fine form

CHRIS Humphreys picked up his first five-wicket haul of the season as PEPPARD STOKE ROW UNICORNS beat LITTLE MARLOW by nine wickets on Sunday.

Satheech Elaganathan (3-10) was in top form before Humphreys twirled away to claim 5-19 as the visitors were removed for 92.

Jamie Sharrock (52 retired) and Scott Harris (30 not out) looked comfortable in knocking the runs off for the Unicorns as they raced to 97-1.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33