Visitors have the edge

HARPSDEN 2nds lost out in their final friendly match of the season against visitors TWIGWORTH TRAVELLERS on Saturday.

The hosts started well finding the boundary early with Duncan Verry (14) getting off to a good start before trying to play around his front pad to be found lbw.

Ian Brown followed with booming shots to the rope before being caught. With four wickets falling quickly the innings needed to be rebuilt, with newly appointed captain Toby Stevens (49) joining Matt Stanley at the crease they both looked to stick around.

With a 10 over stand Matt Stanley (24) fell followed by two further wickets bringing Jon Stanley (30) to the field to look to pick up where his son had left off. With the eventual fall of Stevens in the 34th over Harpsden looked to close out the 40 overs. With the final partnership making it to the 40th Harpsden were bowled all out for 166.

Twigworth came out firing after tea with Pemberton (28) not afraid to swing, after being dropped in the slips. Twigworth kept the scoreboard ticking over and started to slow up in the middle overs finding themselves 86-6 with good excellent bowling from S Gulfraz.

With Kelly (54) scoring well he looked to finish the game quickly swinging hard and finding the ropes. Twigworth found their target with ease with four overs to spare.