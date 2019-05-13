BBC Caversham out of tune on their travels

BBC CAVERSHAM lost their first away game of the season at Wokingham Cricket Club against LOWER EARLEY on Sunday.

BBC Caversham won the toss and decided to field first. Lower Earley’s batsmen were quick to get going putting on 64 runs in their first 10 overs without losing a single wicket.

The runs continued to flow with the opening pair forming an impressive partnership of 130 runs before the first wicket fell, Oli (46) caught and bowled S Jennings, in the 20th over. BBC Caversham kept up the pressure by removing the other opening batsmen (Tariq (96) bowled S Jennings) just four overs later.

With both openers dismissed the run rate was slowed by the BBC’s bowlers and the wickets shared around, S Jennings 2-33 off four overs, D Dudakia 1-23 off five overs, S Fitzgerald 1-34 off seven overs, M Randall 1-35 off seven overs and T Mondal 1-43 off seven overs. Lower Earley ended the innings with a final total of 217-6 off their 35 overs. The BBC’s opening batsmen would need to be at their best to follow the earlier performances from their counterparts. However, the first ball of the innings was struck straight into the hands of the fielder in the covers.

The rest of the batting followed in a similar style, with just three batsmen making it into double figures, T Fitzgerald (28), D Watkins (12) and J Kendall (11). The visitors could only muster up a score of 95-9 in their 35 overs, securing Lower Earley the win by 122 runs.